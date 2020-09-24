Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Sopore: Police seek help to trace 2 missing youth

Police on Thursday sought help of general public to trace out two youth who have gone missing from Wadoora Payeen village of this northern Kashmir town.

A police official said a case has been lodged in police station Bomia and people have been requested to inform Sopore Police regarding any information about Aabid Mushtaq War, son of Mushtaq Ahmad War and Mehraj ud Din War, son of Farooq Ahmad War – both residents of Wadoora Payeen, who have gone missing.

Families of both the missing youth have also appealed to their kin to their homes.

