Sopore Police solves theft case within 8 hours

Police in Sopore solved a theft case by arresting two accused persons involved in the commission of crime and have recovered stolen vehicle.

According to a statement issued here, police Station Sopore received a complaint that during the intervening night of 26/27 April some unknown thieves have stolen a vehicle (Minibus) which was parked outside the house of the complainant at Neharpora Mohalla of main town Sopore.

During the course of investigation officers taking assistance of modern techniques including collection of CCTV footages of various locations learnt about the involvement of two accused persons identified as Basit Altaf son of Altaf Hussain Masoodi resident of Jalalabab A/P Warpora Sopore and Amir Mushtaq Khan son of Mushtaq Ahmad Khan resident of New Colony Sopore. Subsequently, a special checkpoint was established and both the accused persons were arrested and shifted to Police Station where they remain in custody. Stolen vehicle (minibus) was also recovered from them. Further investigation of the case is in progress.