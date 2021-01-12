Sopore residents suffer due to dilapidated road

The residents of Krankshivan area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district today said that their life has become miserable due to pathetic condition of Sopore-Wagub link road which passes through their locality.

The residents claimed that the concerned authorities have forgotten to repair the road which is lying in shambles condition since a long time. They said that they had approached the R&B department many a time but nothing positive happened on the ground. They said that the three kilometers link road connects various areas including Wagub, Tarzoo, Amberpora, and Krankshivan village to the Sopore town.

“The road is in dilapidated conditions and whenever it rains or snows, many vehicles get trapped and the road also becomes slippery, which causes accidents. At several places, there are potholes 1-2 feet deep and these holes have not been repaired for a long time. These holes also cause severe water logging,” the aggrieved residents said.

Meanwhile officials in R&B department Sopore said the road will be repaired and macdamised once funds are released.