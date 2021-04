The authorities ordered closure of as school for a week after three teachers tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Three teachers at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, a school official said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore, Parvaiz Sajad Ganai said that in the wake of COVID-19 positive cases, and as a precautionary measure, the school would remain shut for next week.