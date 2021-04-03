Kashmir
April 3, 2021

Sopore school shut for a week after three teachers test COVID-19 positive

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore Parvaiz Sajad Ganai said the school shall remain shut for teachers and students for a week as a precautionary measure to contain further disease spread.
Authorities on Saturday ordered closure of a school in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district for a one week after three of its teachers were reported positive for COVID-19.

News agency GNS quoted Additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore Parvaiz Sajad Ganai saying the school shall remain shut for teachers and students for a week as a precautionary measure to contain further disease spread. 

Pertinently, amid rising number of COVID-19 cases lately, the government on Friday authorised Deputy Commissioners to take call on keeping open or closing the schools in respective districts amid a surge in infections in the union territory.

