Sopore traders, fruit growers protest against highway restrictions

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Traders, civil society members and fruit growers on Friday held a protest at Sopore fruit mandi to demand revocation of order restricting the movement of vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

The protesters were holding placards and banners carrying messages like ‘we love yatris’, ‘lift the ban on highway’ and ‘save fruit industry of valley’.

Also Read | Draft Srinagar Master Plan

A trader said that vegetables, fruits and some varieties of apples which ripe early were perishing on the highway as trucks remain halted due to the restrictions.

The protesters said that they wholeheartedly welcome the yatris but asked the government to devise a mechanism to ensure unhindered movement of the vehicles on the highway.