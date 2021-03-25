Sopore village protests over dilapidated road

Scores of resident of Haritaar area of Sopore Thursday hit the roads and protested over dilapidated condition of road lead towards their area.

The protesters gathered at Sopore-Sumbal main road and raised Slogans against the concerned department for paying a deaf ear to their plea.

Disrupting traffic on the road for over an hour, the protesters demanded that the authorities pay heed to the issue they were facing on a daily basis.

“The three kilometre road from Tarzoo to Haritaar has been left in a dilapidated state for years. The shape of the road is such that during rains it becomes impossible to walk or commute while school going children are also affected,” Shabir Ahmad dar a local resident of Haritaar Said.

He said that due to dilapidated condition of the road, only few vehicles ply on it and the passengers have to board these vehicles without their wish, he added that many passengers had lost their lives and many sustained injuries in road accidents on this road.

The official from JKPCC department said that before two months this road was Switched to JKPCC as earlier it was under world bank. He said that we had issued fresh tenders for repairment of the said road and soon work will be started.