Ghulam Muhammad
Sopore,
November 4, 2020, 11:30 PM

Sopore village residents decry lack of basic facilities

Ghulam Muhammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: November 4, 2020, 11:30 PM
Representational Photo

The residents of Yemberzalwari village in Zaingeer belt of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district said basic facilities like roads, water supply scheme and electricity infrastructure in the village had not been upgraded for decades.

Aijaz Ahmad, a local, said the only road connecting Yemberzalwari to Harwan, Tujjar Sharief was in a dilapidated condition with potholes all over.

The residents also alleged that the Power Development Department (PDD) had not upgraded electricity transmission lines in the village.

“The high-tension and low-tension transmission lines are of poor quality and are lying low, often developing snag and affecting electric supply to the village,” locals said.

They said the low-lying transmission lines pose a serious threat to the life and property of the locals.

Yemberzalwari village, comprising 200 households, also faces shortage of potable water.

“We are forced to drink contaminated water from streams as the area is without an upgraded water supply scheme,” said Muhammad Sultan, a local.

The residents appealed Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and the district administration to intervene and redress their grievances.

