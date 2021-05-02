Sopore youth goes missing, family appeals him to return home

The family members of a 22-year-old missing youth on Sunday urged their son to return home and appealed the general public and authorities to help them in tracing him.

According to the family, Waseem Ahmed Lone, son of Nazir Ahmed Lone of Hathlangoo Sopore is missing for the past three days.

“We called our relatives and his friends but could not find him,” the family said appealing their son to return.

After failing to trace him, the family has filed a missing report at Police Post Warpora Sopore, the family members said.

“If he is with any militant group, we request them to please allow him to return home as we don’t have any support except him,” they said.