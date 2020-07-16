Sopore youth held for 'misusing' social media

Police have arrested a youth here for creating a fake social media account and “misusing it for anti-national activities.”

A police official said Rayees Ahmad Mir @ Danish, of Brath Kalan had created a fake facebook page for carrying out anti-national activities.

The official said recently the accused uploaded a video on the page.

“A person whose photograph is shown in the video is a very reputed businessman from Bemina area of Srinagar. He (Danish) has issued hit warrant against him for his association with a political party,” said the official.

He said the businessman later approached Sopore police and sought action against the administrator of the account.

“Upon receiving this information, Sopore police took cognizance and registered a case and with the assistance of cyber cell of J&K police Srinagar, Sopore Police was able to identify the user/admin of the Facebook account/page from where the threatening video was uploaded,” said the official.

He said the accused has been arrested and was in police custody. “He has identified many accounts and persons who are misusing social media to create anti-state atmosphere and demonizing security forces,” said the official.

“Those who create fake accounts on social media to run anti-state propaganda and spreading fake information must bear in mind that they will be identified and dealt with under the law,” said the official.

He said Sopore police with the help of the cyber cell was in the process of “indenting the antecedents of some 200 such accounts who have been sharing anti-state content in order to create law and order problem. They are to be summoned shortly,” said the official.