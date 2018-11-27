  • Facebook
South Kashmir: Gunfight breaks out in Tral hamlet

Reports said that a joint team of army, CRPF and SOG cordoned off Hafoo following inputs about the presence of militants.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar, Publish Date: Nov 27 2018 7:51AM | Updated Date: Nov 27 2018 7:51AM
Representational pic

Gunfight broke out between militants and the goverment forces in Hafoo area of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday.

They said the militants opened fire after the cordon was tightended. The forces retaliated, leading to a gunfight.

On Twitter, police said that contact has been established with the militants.

"Exchange of fire between security forces & militants at Hafoo area of #Tral. Area under cordon. Security forces on Job," police said on Twitter.

Sources said that two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

Further details are awaited.
