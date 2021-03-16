South Kashmir man injured in leopard attack succumbs

A day after he was injured by a leopard outside his home, an elderly man from Damhal Hanjipora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS, Soura on Tuesday.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that Abdul Samad Mir, 55, was attacked outside his home in Chek-i-Ramberpora area of D H Pora by the leopard last evening.

Mir was shifted to district hospital Kulgam where from doctors referred him to SKIMS, Soura for specialized treatment but his injuries were very grievous and he succumbed today, said the official.

The deceased was among three persons injured by the leopard in the area on Monday.

Following Mir’s death, his family and residents of Damhal Hanjipora took to the streets and protested government’s “inaction” over repeated leopard attacks in the area.

Locals demanded setting up a wildlife control room in the area saying the nearby control room was almost 30 kms away at Devsar area of Kulgam.