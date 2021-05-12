Soz condemns Israeli aggression on Masjid Al-Aqsa: Soz

Former union minister Saifuddin Soz Wednesday condemned the Israeli aggression on Masjid Al-Aqsa and the surrounding areas of Palestine.

In a statement, Soz said that the least the United Nations could do was to summon a session of the Security Council and condemn the Israeli aggression on Masjid Al-Aqsa.

“One can understand the level of terrorist traits among the Israelis by the fact that when the humanity feels a natural urge during the present times to cherish and promote human values, the Israelis are indulging in terrorism,” he said.