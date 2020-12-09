Soz condemns Mehbooba's 'house arrest'

Former union minister Saifuddin Soz Wednesday condemned the house arrest of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti stating that she was not allowed to address political workers at Budgam.

“She was put under house-arrest illegally and undemocratically,” Soz said in a statement issued here. He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain behaved as a member of a “gang” when he calls the Kashmir mainstream leadership as such. “One wonders why BJP leaders can’t oppose Kashmir mainstream leadership democratically,” Soz said.

He said Shahnawaz Hussain, Jatinder Singh and Smriti Irani had not succeeded in gaining any foothold in Kashmir. “The worrisome situation is that since they (BJP leaders) are bound to experience defeat in Kashmir, they will make more useless noise and pollute the political atmosphere,” Soz said in the statement.