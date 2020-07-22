Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: July 23, 2020, 1:37 AM

Soz condoles demise of Bedar, Parray

UPDATED: July 23, 2020, 1:37 AM
Senior Congress leader Saif-ud-Din Soz on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Gulam Qadir Bedar of Pattan, and Gulam Nabi Parray Srinagar.

In a statement, Soz said the death of two Bedar and Parray has saddened him beyond expression.

“I knew Bedar sahib for a long time and I always respected him for his wit and friendliness,” said Soz. He described the deceased as a noble soul who was known for his philanthropic activities.

Soz said he also knew Parray as a person dedicated to the cause of education.

“Parray sahib had succeeded in establishing some schools and a college which maintained very good standard of education. Besides he was known for his values and manners in life, said Soz.

Soz prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the losses.

