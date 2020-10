Senior Congress leader Saif Ud Din Soz on Tuesday said the demise of former Minister Mohammad Shareef Niaz, was a great loss to J&K People.

In a statement, Soz said Niaz will be remembered as a good human being who cared for his neighbourhood, especially for downtrodden sections of the society.

Soz said Niaz always believed that action always speaks louder than words. “I pray for eternal peace to the departed soul,” said Soz.