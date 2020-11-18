Soz criticises Home Minister over Gupkar Alliance remarks

Senior Congress leader, Saifuddin Soz on Wednesday criticised the Union Home Minister for terming mainstream parties as a “gang.”

“It is really unfortunate that the Home Minister, Amit Shah called the Kashmir mainstream a gang,” said Soz, in a statement.

He said the present ruling class at the Centre has already caused “great damage” to the system of governance in India by imagining that the BJP was the only safeguard for democratic system.

“The reality is, however, quite opposite to this. The fact is that the present day governance at the Centre has brought bad name to India and its democracy and it is now a great jolt to the entire system that togetherness of Kashmir mainstream is seen as a threat to democratic system,” Soz said.

He said one wonders why the democratic activity by Kashmir mainstream parties including National Conference, Congress, PDP, Peoples Conference, ANC and others was seen as a disruption by the Home Minister.

“If the Union Home Minister is not prepared to deal with a democratic set-up in Kashmir, would he then wait for emergence of a set-up contrary to the present democratic combination,” Soz said.

He said the Centre seems to have gone berserk in proclaiming the BJP as the only workable political combination. “This is disastrous for India’s democratic system. As for J&K state, the Constitutional relationship with the Union has already received a severe setback in recent years and the damage seems to be irreparable,” he said.

Soz said the tragic fact of the relationship was that any democratic forward movement in Kashmir is “dubbed by the top brass of the BJP as anti-national. Only time will tell the full story of the damage that the system has suffered in recent years,” he said.