Soz demands evacuation of people from Tamil Nadu

Senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz on Saturday demanded evacuation of J&K residents stranded in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, Soz said he made an earnest request to GC Murmu, Lt Governor to facilitate return of students and workers stranded at Madurai, Chennai and other places in Tamil Nadu.

“These stranded people want no other facility than arrangements for their travel to Srinagar,” Soz said.

IN a communication, Soz said, he told the LG these students and workers had gone to Tamil Nadu for pursuit of livelihood and studies.

“I earnestly requested to him (the LG) to facilitate transportation of these stranded people,” said Soz.