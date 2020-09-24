Soz demands release of Mehbooba Mufti

Former Union Minister, Prof. Saifuddin Soz on Thursday said that Jammu and Kashmir government must take steps to release PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti from detention.

“The Administration cannot convince anybody in the system that there was any justification for jailing dozens of mainstream leaders for no fault of theirs,” Soz in a statement issue here said. “It is a shame on the administration that Mehbooba Mufti happens to be in jail, unconstitutionally,” he maintained, adding “It is unfortunate that Mehbooba Mufti is in jail, at her residence, under verbal instructions from the authorities. There is no doubt that the action on behalf of the administration is illegal and unconstitutional.”