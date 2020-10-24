Soz endorses Mehbooba's stand

Senior Congress leader Prof Saifuddin Soz today endorsed stand of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who he said, has reflected the feelings of an average Kashmiri by saying that “she will not hold tricolor till the State’s flag is restored with the status of the State.”

In a statement, Soz said “that the question is as to what does the Union government expect from the beleaguered people of Kashmir who are determined to continue their struggle for restoration of the special status.”

“That the Modi Government has internationalized Kashmir issue once again is an obvious fact. It is not for nothing that the world famous intellectuals like Noam Chomsky of America and Johan Galtung of Spain have raised their voice against the treatment meted out to Kashmir by the Modi government. Both these high ranking intellectuals have said that ‘Kashmir has been rendered into a prison with the entire population there as prisoners!,” Soz said in the statement.

“So, it cannot be business as usual in Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution of India,” Soz added.

“Today or tomorrow, the abrogated Article 370 or its exact equivalent shall have to be restored. Otherwise, the constitutional relationship between the State and the Union would continue to remain a flawed situation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Soz has condoled demise of Dharam Vir Batra and said that he will be remembered for his well mannered demeanour and philanthropy.

“Dharam Vir Batra proved his acumen amply by promoting the cause of education and health care system. That he established a very good hospital in Jammu is common knowledge. What is less known about him is that he promoted the cause of education also,” he said.