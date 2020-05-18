Soz seeks early evacuation of people from WB

Senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz on Monday demanded evacuation of around 6,000 Kashmiris stranded in West Bengal.

In a statement Soz said he has written to GC Murmu, Lt. Governor J&K and urged him to ensure transport to around 6,000 Kashmiris stranded in West Bengal, particularly in Kolkata.

“Some of the stranded people narrated their suffering to me owing to the unemployment due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,” said Soz. “They explained their hardships but emphasized the most urgent need for transportation for their return to homes in Kashmir.”

Soz said he urged the Lt Governor to facilitate early contact with the stranded Kashmiris and ensure that they reach Srinagar, at the earliest.