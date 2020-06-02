Soz seeks evacuation of Kashmiri students from Kazakhstan

Senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz on Tuesday asked the Centre to evacuate dozens of students stranded in Kazakhstan.

In a statement, Soz said he made an earnest request to Union Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to take urgent measures to repatriate 80 Kashmiri students, struck up at Almati and Noor Sultan cities in Kazakhstan.

Soz said he also brought to the notice of the Minister that he has been approached by some families in Kashmir whose wards have got stuckup in Kazakhstan and sought his help.

“I talked to senior officer in the Foreign Ministry who is Incharge of Central Asian region, Manish Prabhat who assured me that he would sort out this matter with India’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan to ensure return of the students before June 14,” Soz said.