Soz seeks evacuation of students from Jalalabad, Kyrgyzstan

Senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz on Tuesday urged the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate evacuation of stranded Kashmiri students from Jalalabad and Kyrgyzstan

“I urged the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure repatriation of students from Jalalabad and Kyrgyzstan to Kashmir, as early as possible,” said Soz in a statement. “I also urged the government to take up the matter with Union Civil Aviation Ministry in right earnest, as the schedule of flights has continued to remain tight.”

Soz said he also wrote to ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Alok Amitabh Dimri to take urgent measures in this regard. “I requested the J&K administration it should also lend support for early evacuation of the students,” said Soz.