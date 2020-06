Senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz on Friday said he urged Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to facilitate evacuation of Kashmiri students stranded in Kazakhstan.

In a statement, Soz said, in a communication to the Minister, he strongly pleaded with him for facilitating the return of 80 students.

“I explained to the Minister that the students were stranded in Astana (Kazakhstan) and they wanted to return to their homes in Kashmir, at the earliest,” said Soz.