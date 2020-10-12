Soz welcomes HC decision on Roshni scheme

Senior Congress leader, Saif-Ud-Din Soz on Monday welcomed the J&K High Court’s decision declaring Roshni Act unconstitutional.

In a statement, Soz said the Court has delivered a landmark judgment by turning down the Roshni Act as unconstitutional and Illegal under which the then government transferred 20 lakh kanals of government land, valued at Rs 25,000 crore to “underserved and interests, almost free of charges.”

“The ‘long hands’ who had maneuvered the allotment of land illegally and unconstitutionally, must come forward to tender an apology to the people of the state,” Soz said.