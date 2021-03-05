Soz welcomes Indo-Pak military leadership's bonhomie

Former union minister Saifuddin Soz Friday said that it was a welcome development that the military leadership of both India and Pakistan seem to be serious on heralding a new era of Indo-Pak connectivity and cooperation.

“While India’s Army Chief M M Naravane stated emphatically that with our country’s engagement with Pakistan, we will be able to prevail over them for border peace as unsettled borders help no one, Pakistan’s Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa talked about mutual respect and peaceful coexistence,” Soz said in a statement issued here.

He said these were welcome gestures of the two Nuclear Powers in Asia and these goodwill feelings can generate an atmosphere of hope for a durable peace in Asia.

“However, the general run of people of Jammu and Kashmir stress that India should understand that unless the abrogated Article 370 of the constitution of India is restored, the anger in hearts and minds of Kashmiris will not subside,” Soz said. “People of Kashmir hope that the Supreme Court of India will appreciate the commitment of the Union of India to respect and safeguard the autonomy enshrined in the now abrogated Article 370 of the constitution of India.”