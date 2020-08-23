Soz welcomes joint statement of parties on Article 370

Senior Congress leader Saif-ud-Don Soz on Sunday said the regional political parties should respect mood of people for restoration of their democratic and constitutional rights.

“I heartily welcome the joint statement of the mainstream political leadership of Kashmir demanding restoration of Article 370, Article 35A, J&K constitution and statehood of J&K. It is a gratifying situation that the leadership has realized that the main plank of its struggle has to be restoration of Article 370 and Article 35A,” said Soz, in a statement.

He said: “My understanding is that the leadership is conscious of the fact that there are other vital issues also such as restoration of statehood and restoration of domicile rights which were equally important.”

Soz said he felt said that political leaders like Hakim Yaseen and others have not yet joined Kashmir mainstream leadership for restoration of democratic and constitutional rights of the people.

“I would like to make an earnest suggestion to the leadership of the Apni Party to give its support to the leadership and be part of the struggle,” said Soz. “I don’t feel any hesitation to emphasize that the time has come when Kashmir mainstream political leadership should make a collective effort to make the Union feel obliged to change its policy of suppression of democratic and constitutional rights of the people of Kashmir.”