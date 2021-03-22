SP College organises plantation drive to celebrate World Forest Day

The Department of Botany at Srinagar’s S P College held a plantation drive on Monday in connection with the World Forest Day celebrations.

A statement of the college issued said that the college principal Prof Khurshid Ahmad Khan led the plantation drive organised in collaboration with National Service Scheme (NSS) units to raise awareness on the importance of tree plantation in accordance with the theme of this year’s World Forest Day —‘Forest restoration: a path to recovery and well-being’.

In his address, Prof Khan said that the world was focusing on conservation of forests believed to be home to 80 percent of the world’s terrestrial biodiversity.

“We need to encourage all faculty members and students to undertake tree plantation campaigns and help curb deforestation which is going on at an alarming pace,” he said, appreciating the Department of Botany for organising regular extension activities.

Prof Khan said he wants the S P College to become a hub of extension activities pertaining to environment protection.

The Principal, faculty members and NSS volunteers planted tree saplings, provided by the Social Forestry Department at the Eco Park. The NSS volunteers vowed to adopt each plant and take care of them in future.

The plantation drive was attended by HoD Botany Dr Syed WilayatRizvi; Coordinator Campus Management and Landscape Prof Manzoor A Wani; faculty members of Botany Department including Prof SadufNazir, DrTabassumQadri, Prof ShaziaMushtaq, DrShabanaAslam, DrFahimaGul, Prof TabassumHabib, Prof Nighat Jan, DrUbaidYaqboob, NSS Programme Officers Dr Khalid Hassan, DrSameeraSiraj, Dr Syed Rashid, and students of Botany Department as well as gardeners of the college.