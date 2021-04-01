Special COVID-19 vaccination drive launched at Baramulla

The District Administration Baramulla under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bhupinder Kumar today launched a special Covid-19 vaccination drive wherein the govt functionaries are being vaccinated at the given time.

In this connection, officials of DC office received their first shot today whereas other govt functionaries working in different departments shall be vaccinated as per the schedule formulated by the authorities in this regard.

Meanwhile, the DC urged upon all the stakeholders to cooperate with the administration in carrying out the campaign successfully.

He emphasized for following all the requisite SOPs and guidelines more especially using face masks and maintaining social distancing adding that the threat of infection is still there as the virus has not been completely eradicated.