Special Lok Adalat held across various districts

In pursuance to the direction of J&K Legal Services Authority, a Special LokAdalat was today organized at District Court Complex Moominabad Srinagar under the Chairmanship of Abdul Rashid Malik Pr. District & Sessions Judge Srinagar.

The Pr. District & Sessions Judge, Abdul Rashid Malik also inaugurated the Special LokAdalat in which cases as per NALSA direction were fixed.

During the Special LokAdalat Nine Benches were constituted. Adnan Sayeed Secretary District Legal Services Authority Srinagar Coordinated the Special LokAdalat at Srinagar.

A total number of 868 Cases were taken up for their amicable settlement out of which 735 Cases were settled and an amount of Rs 29, 30,850 /= (Twenty nine lac thirty thousand and eight hundred fifty only) was realized as settlement amount.

At Ganderbal, a Special LokAdalat was held by the District Legal Services Authority Ganderbal under the directions of the Jammu & Kashmir Legal Services Authority for taking up appropriate cases for their amicable settlement.

Three lokAdalat benches had been constituted throughout the district for taking up identified cases for settlement.

A total number of 37 cases were taken up, out of which 20 cases were mutually settled between the parties due to the efforts of the benches.

An amount of Rs 20,000 was realized. The LokAdalat was organized under the directions and guidance of Chairman District Legal Services Authority, Mohammad YousufWani.

At Anantnag, a Special LokAdalat was held under the Chairmanship of Naseer Ahmad Dar, Chairman District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Principal District & Sessions Judge (PDJ) here at District Court Complex, Anantnag.

The Adalat was convened for amicable settlement of pre-litigation/pending cases under section 138 NI Act, MACT, Matrimonial/Family Disputes, Labour Disputes, Civil Cases, Criminal Cases, Bank Recovery Cases, Electricity, Water Bills and other civil cases.

Similar LokAdalats were also held in the Subordinate courts at the Tehsil level.

Meanwhile, a Special LokAdalat was held today in District Court Complex Kulgam, under the Chairmanship of Pr. District & Sessions Judge Kulgam, Mohammad Ashraf Malik (Chairman District Legal Services Authority Kulgam).

During the Adalat, four Benches were constituted, two at Head quarter and one each at D.H.Pora and Qazigund.

All the benches were presided by Judicial Officers and Ld. Advocates.

In today’s Special LokAdalat 99 cases related to Traffic Challan, Electricity cases, Water bills, family disputes and revenue cases were taken up. Out of which 51 cases were amicably settled.

An amount of Rs 6900 was also realised in different cases.