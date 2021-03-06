Special Lok Adalat organised across Kashmir

In pursuance to the directions of J&K Legal Services Authority, A Special LokAdalat was today organised at Srinagar, Baramulla, Shopian, Bandipora and Kulgam to settle cases related to Bank recovery cases, MACT cases, Traffic Challan, Electricity cases, Water bills, family disputes, N.I.Act cases and revenue cases.

On the occasion, various benches were constituted at the respective Court Complexes of the districts to take up the cases for settlement.

At Srinagar: Principal District & Sessions Judge Srinagar, Abdul Rashid Malik inaugurated the Special LokAdalat at District Court Complex, Moominabad, here. DLSA Srinagar on the occasion constituted Nine Benches.

While speaking on the Occasion, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Abdul Rashid Malik said that the aim of special LokAdalat is to provide an opportunity to litigants who could not participate in previous LokAdalats due to Covid-19 pandemic. He said it is the opportunity for the litigants to settle their cases through mutual consent.

A total number of 599 Cases were taken up for their amicable settlement out of which 373 Cases were settled and an amount of Rs. 895,550 realized as settlement amount.

At Baramulla: At Baramulla, the LokAdalat was organised at District Court Complex Baramulla whereas LokAdalats were organised by the concerned subordinate courts at tehsil levels.

The LolAdalat was held under the Chairmanship of Sanjay Parihaar, Chairman District Legal Services Authority (Principal District and Sessions Judge) Baramulla and under the Supervision of FaizanulHaqIqbal who is also Secretary District Legal Services Authority.

The LokAdalat comprised of 09 benches constituted in the entire district in which 426 different cases/ matters were taken up, out of which 213 cases/ matters were settled amicably on spot. An amount of Rs. 2,511,300 was also recovered as the settlement amount.

At Shopian: A Special LokAdalat was held today within the premises of District Court Complex (DCC) Shopian under the supervision of Chairman District Legal services Authority Shopian.

In the said LokAdalat, 45 cases of different nature were taken up, out of which 23 cases have been settled by Mediation and reconciliation. An amount of Rs 13, 01,539 has been recovered as fine and the same has been remitted to Government Treasury.

At Bandipora: The LokAdalat was held at District Court Complex, Bandipora during which 90 cases of different nature were taken up for settlement, of which, 60 cases were settled amicably. A settlement amount of Rs 280500 was awarded as compensation on the spot.

At Kulgam: a Special LokAdalat was held in District Court Complex Kulgam, under the guidance of Chairman District Legal Services Authority (Pr. District & Sessions Judge) Kulgam, Mohammad Ashraf Malik.

Five Benches were constituted on the occasion including Three at Head quarter and One each at D.H.pora and Qazigund.

In Special LokAdalat 109 cases related to Bank recovery cases, MACT cases, Traffic Challan, Electricity cases, Water bills, family disputes, N.I.Act cases and revenue cases were taken up.

Out of these 109 cases, 65 cases were amicably settled. An amount of Rs 73,600 was realized in different cases related to bank cases etc. taken up in Special LokAdalat and an amount of Rs 13,600 was imposed as fine in criminal R.P.C Challan and traffic challan.