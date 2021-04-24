Special Task Force a toolkit to suppress employees: NC

National Conference (NC) Saturday called the constitution of a Special Task Force (STF) to monitor J&K employees a toolkit to suppress employees, saying the measure would impede work culture in government departments.

In a statement issued here, NC Member of Parliament Akbar Lone said that the measure of monitoring the J&K employees with a taskforce was a diktat destined to take away what was given by the constitution to people in the form of fundamental rights.

He called the measure a colonial hangover that gives sweeping powers to the government with minimal safeguards to protect the interests of the employees, thus putting them at disadvantage of being labeled as “anti-national”.

Meanwhile, NC also expressed profound anguish over the losses suffered by people whose shops were damaged after a hill collapsed due to incessant rains destroying six shops at Gulshanabad in Charar-e-Sharief in Budgam district.

Expressing anguish over the incident, senior NC leader Abdul Rahim Rather expressed sympathies with the affected and impressed upon the administration to access the losses incurred by the shopkeepers and provide adequate compensation to them.