Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 25, 2021, 1:26 AM

Special Task Force a toolkit to suppress employees: NC

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 25, 2021, 1:26 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

National Conference (NC) Saturday called the constitution of a Special Task Force (STF) to monitor J&K employees a toolkit to suppress employees, saying the measure would impede work culture in government departments.

In a statement issued here, NC Member of Parliament Akbar Lone said that the measure of monitoring the J&K employees with a taskforce was a diktat destined to take away what was given by the constitution to people in the form of fundamental rights.

Trending News
A security man stands guard near Jehangir Chowk area of Srinagar amid 'Corona Curfew' in the region on April 25, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Amid COVID surge, J&K govt closes paid public parks, extends night curfew hours

Representational Image

First COVID-19 death reported in north Kashmir's Kupwara this year

Representational Image

Three residential houses gutted in Kulgam blaze

Kashmir University. File Photo

KU postpones all offline exams till May 2; main campus to remain closed till Wednesday

He called the measure a colonial hangover that gives sweeping powers to the government with minimal safeguards to protect the interests of the employees, thus putting them at disadvantage of being labeled as “anti-national”.

Meanwhile, NC also expressed profound anguish over the losses suffered by people whose shops were damaged after a hill collapsed due to incessant rains destroying six shops at Gulshanabad in Charar-e-Sharief in Budgam district.

Expressing anguish over the incident, senior NC leader Abdul Rahim Rather expressed sympathies with the affected and impressed upon the administration to access the losses incurred by the shopkeepers and provide adequate compensation to them.

Related News