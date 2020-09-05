Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Baramulla,
UPDATED: September 6, 2020, 3:37 AM

Special trains to transport fruits from north Kashmir: DC Baramulla

Photo by Jammu and kashmir Information Department

In the wake of upcoming horticulture season, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo on Saturday visited Fruit and Vegetable Mandi to take stock of various measures with regard to its functioning.

The Fruit Mandi Baramulla is being developed on modern lines owing to its specific location adjacent to railway line Baramulla and highway connecting Srinagar with north Kashmir.

On the occasion, DC took appraisal of the construction work being carried out on some projects wherein he directed the concerned agencies to ramp up the pace of work so that they are completed as early as possible.

He also met some fruit growers who appraised him about their issues and grievances and sought timely redressal for the overall development of the mandi.

While reiterating the administration’s commitment towards farmers welfare, the DC said that special measures shall be taken to develop basic infrastructure in the said fruit mundi. He also said that the mundi shall be integrated with fruit mandi Sopore so that better and hassle free connectivity is established.

The DC also said that special trains shall be pressed in to service for transporting fruits outside the region which will drastically reduce the transportation cost. He also directed the transport agencies to resume their services so that the mandi is made fully operational. On the occasion, the DC was accompanied by various concerned officers.

