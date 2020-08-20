Speeding truck crushes minor girl to death in Kangan

A minor girl was crushed to death by a speeding truck near Ganiwan area of Kangan in this district on Thursday.

Reports said the truck (Registration No JK01A-2124) which was on way from Leh to Srinagar hit the 8-year-old Aadiya Anwar, daughter of Muhammed Anwar Paswal of Ganiwan Kangan, killing her on the spot. Though she was rushed to a nearby hospital the doctors declared her brought dead.

Station House Officer, police station Gund, Syed Sajad said the girl died on spot after being hit by the truck. “We have seized the vehicle and arrested the driver. A case has been registered in this regard,” he said.

Soon after the accident, locals held a protest demonstration on Srinagar-Leh highway and blocked the road to demand strict action against the erring driver. SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal said legal action has been initiated in the case.