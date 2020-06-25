Spike in brick prices hits housing sector

The shortage of bricks and spike in their prices are hitting the housing sector in Kashmir.

The brick production in Kashmir is made from May 15 till November. However, this year the outbreak of COVID-19 led to lockdown and restrictions imposed by government of India to contain the spread of the pandemic.

A resident Imtiyaz Ahmad said the rate of bricks has shot up. “Earlier this month I was purchasing 1000 bricks at the rate of Rs 7500, now the same quantity is being sold at Rs 10,000.”

President, Brick Kiln Owners Association, Zahoor Ahmad acknowledge that there was shortage of non-local labourers. “On an average, the brick kilns in Kashmir require more than 45,000 labourers who are mostly non-locals. Out of this, we have estimated there are only 1000 persons working here currently. As a result of which the brick kilns are shut. Few who have some stock are selling it,” he said,

The non-local labourers are telling “us to arrange their travel permission from the UT administration” so that they can come to Kashmir, he said.

“Besides, they demand that government should quarantine them in the brick kilns they had been work in,” he said.