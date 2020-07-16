Spike in COVID cases, death rate depicts government failure: NC

National Conference on Thursday expressed concern over the spike in COVID19 cases, saying the administration has turned its back on the people amid the crisis-like situation.

In a statement, senior party leader and MP Muhammad Akbar Lone said the increasing rate of mortality and COVID19 cases has revealed the failure of the present regime to deal with the crises.

“Had the government came up with a well thought out strategy to cope up with the prevailing crises, the situation would not have become as dire as it is now. We see how in a well-organized manner various state governments across the country made ample arrangements in form of creating makeshift hospitals, extra testing facilities and ensure adequate availability of ventilators to cope up with the pandemic. Unfortunately the big shots in the administration kept themselves confined to Jammu up until June, leaving people in the Valley to fend for themselves,” said Lone.

He said regrettably the administration also failed to scale up the existing infrastructure in hospitals by augmenting existing bed strength and other life saving equipment.

Lone said there were not enough beds in hospitals and everybody cannot afford to admit his kith and kin in private nursing homes.

Lone said with the number of cases rising every day, the strain on the healthcare infrastructure in J&K, especially Kashmir has begun to show up.

“Attendants and patients are now coming out equivocally and expressing their anger about not being able to find hospital beds and proper treatment for themselves, their family and friends. Hospitals are also short of human resources to deal with the increasing rush. Non-COVID patients are not being segregated from the infected ones,” Lone said.

He said the administration was selling failed lockdown as a success. “The idea behind the lockdown was to flatten the curve of COVID19, and the administration has failed to achieve that end. The present regime has failed to follow the trace, test and treat norm of the world health organization. It seems that the administration has given in and is only busy in photo-ops,” said Lone.

He said response of administration to COVID19 crises presents a grimy tale of shortfalls and mistakes.

The whataboutery of the civil administration is only adding to the miseries of people,” he said.