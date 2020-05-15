Spike in COVID19 cases as people stranded outside start to arrive

Kashmir is witnessing a sudden spike in COVID19 cases as people stranded outside J&K have started to arrive.

In southern Kashmir’s Kulgam district, 75 people who arrived since last week have tested positive for COVID19, with 27 cases reported on Tuesday and 25 cases on Friday.

“Most of these cases are from a cluster of villages surrounding Chatabal, Narsinghpora and Khan Mohalla villages,” said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kulgam, Dr Fazil Kochak.

He said all of them were already under administrative quarantine and once their reports came positive they were isolated and put in hospital quarantine.

Many people from these Kulgam villages move outside J&K during winters for labor.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Shabir Hussain Bhat, who is also nodal officer for COVID19, said 4,600 people had gone out in search of livelihood.

“Around 75 samples have tested positive so for, while the results are awaited in more than 1,400 cases,” he said.

Bhat said most of those tested positive had returned from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

According to Bhat at least 350 people have been sent home after completing quarantine period.

Anantnag district too has registered a slow rise in number of COVID19 cases after arrival of people from outside states.

“Almost 1,510 people have arrived. We have collected samples of all these people,” said Peerzada Farhat, nodal officer COVID19.

He, however, said only eight of the 1,000 persons have tested positive for the infection.

These cases are from Seer and Nambal villages, where people move to outside states for labor and during winter.

One among the positive cases, a health official, said was an 8-month-old baby.

A health official said all the returnees including students, employees, laborers, vendors and others were being quarantined and their samples collected for corona testing.

The official said the numbers might jump in other south Kashmir districts, north and central Kashmir in coming days as more people arrive in Kashmir.

He, however, ruled out any chance of community transmission amid the rise in the COVID19 cases.

“Since the travelers are being quarantined on their arrival, there are no chances of community transmission,” he said.