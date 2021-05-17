Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 3:43 AM

SPO held with contraband in Kupwara, disengaged from service

Representaional Pic

A Special Police Officer (SPO) was disengaged from service on Monday in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district after he was arrested with contraband in main town Kupwara.

A police official said that acting on a specific tipoff an SPO was arrested after police intercepted a vehicle last evening.

“During searches of the vehicle bearing registration number JK-09B 6928, two corn sticks of cannabis besides a cutter were recovered,” he said.

The accused was instantly arrested for further questioning and has been identified as identified as AkhtarHussain Mir of IzzGundKhumriyalKupwara.

Meanwhile a senior police officer confirmed to Greater Kashmir that the accused has been disengaged from service after he was arrested with contraband.

“Further investigation has been set into motion to ascertain the contacts of accused,” he added.

