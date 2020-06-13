Sports Council to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21

Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council is going to celebrate 6th International Day of Yoga on June 21 at Gindun Stadium Rajbagh here.

A statement said the Council has invited public and sports fraternity to join the Yoga sessions by Yoga expert, Shabir Ahmed Dar.

“We will be available at Facebook page @ jammu and kashmir Sports Council which will be e-live telecast common yoga protocol issued by Ministry of Ayush Government of India,” it said. The event is being organised by Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council.