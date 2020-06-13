Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 14, 2020, 12:31 AM

Sports Council to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 14, 2020, 12:31 AM

Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council is going to celebrate 6th International Day of Yoga on June 21 at Gindun Stadium Rajbagh here.

A statement said the Council has invited public and sports fraternity to join the Yoga sessions by Yoga expert, Shabir Ahmed Dar.

“We will be available at Facebook page @ jammu and kashmir Sports Council which will be e-live telecast common yoga protocol issued by Ministry of Ayush Government of India,” it said. The event is being organised by Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council.

