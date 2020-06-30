Spread ISM efficacy among people: DC G'bal

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal on Tuesday urged the district Ayurveda Yoga and Naturopathy Unani Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYSUH) officials to spread the efficacy of Indian System of Medicines (ISM) among people. He said this during his visit to the community level camp organized by the AYUSH at Saloora Ganderbal.

The DC enquired about the medicines including immunity boosters and general medicines that are being made available at the camp for locals.

The District AYSUH Officer, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad informed the DC that during the camp medicines are being provided to boost the immune system of people to combat COVID-19. He also informed that awareness is being created among people about the importance of following SOPs related to COVID-19, like maintaining social distancing, using face masks and frequent hand washing.