Sr Doctors of Animal Husbandry Department seek promotions

Senior Doctors of Animal Husbandry Department today urged the authorities to promote eligible officials to the vacant posts of deputy directors in the department.

A statement said that despite 30 years of service they are awaiting promotions in spite of vacant post of deputy directors.

The department is running many flagship schemes like NADCP, NAIP and IDDS in a mission mode and absence of genuine and competent officers on these posts is hampering the achievement of targets set in respect of these and other schemes.

The participants also deliberated on the issue of assigning charge to three junior officers.

“It was unanimously decided that orders of Deputy Directors issued, whereby junior most officers were given charge of Dy. Director posts be rescinded and genuine candidates/senior most officers be promoted instead as per the basic seniority list issued by the Administrative Department on 11-06-2020,” the statement reads.