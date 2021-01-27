Srinagar city a byword for failed governance: YNC

Youth National Conference (NC) President Salman Sagar Wednesday said Srinagar city had become a byword for failed governance, mismanagement and underdevelopment, saying the city was at the brink due to absence of any holistic renewal mission.

A statement of YNC issued here said that expressing concern over the “urban blight” in terms of unavailability of basic civic amenities to the people, Sagar said that notwithstanding the lackluster attitude of the concerned authorities in coping with the exigencies, which had surfaced post snowfall, the locals dealt with the situation on their own.

“I in my personal capacity tried to alleviate their sufferings as well. I had to deal with the widespread disarray on my own with the active support of locals. There is no accountability on the ground in Srinagar. The poor response of administration towards the snowfall aftermath reveals it all. The situation in Soura is no different. People, wherever I went today rued neglect by government since 2015. I could make out challenges people are fraught with on account of paucity of basic civic facilities including water and electricity,” he said in the statement.

The statement said that while touring areas in Soura including Hosing Colony, EllahiBagh, Hamzah Colony, AwantaBhawan, Mir Mohalla, Dar Mohalla, 90-feet road, Sagar traversed the areas by foot and made stopovers at various places where he comprehended the issues confronting the locals. It said that he was accompanied by various concerned officials, whom he implored to ensure early mitigation of issues confronting the people.

The YNC statement said that the locals, while interacting with him expressed satisfaction over the prompt measures undertaken by him to tackle with the snow aftermath and mitigation of other exigencies which had surfaced post snowfall across the ward.

It said that while interacting with the people, Sagar said the successive governments after 2015 failed to make future-proof plans for the sprawling urban population of the city.

He said it was only during the successive NC-led governments, marked by various effective policy measures that the city infrastructure received augmentation.

Sagar said the issue was not the lack of money but lack of vision, and policy framework.