Srinagar gunfight: One more militant killed, toll 2

One more militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter in Ranbirgarh area on the outskirts of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Saturday, taking toll to two.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told news agency GNS that one more militant has been killed in the ongoing encounter. However, the identity of the militants is yet to be ascertained.

In the initial exchange of fire, one army soldier was also injured (Bullet in leg). The injured solidier has been shifted to 92 Base hospital for further treatment.

Pertinently, 138 militants has been killed so far this year in the Valley.

Earlier, a joint team of Police and army’s 29RR launched a cordon and search operation in Ranbirgarh on a specific information. As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering off an gunfight.