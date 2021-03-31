Srinagar hotels hosting 'protected persons' put on 'extra alert'

Police on Wednesday put the security personnel at hotels in Srinagar harbouring “protected persons” on “extra alert” amid a rise in militant attacks in the capital.

As per a police statement issued this morning, SSP Srinagar, Sandeep Chaudhary accompanied by SP south and other officers of the district police conducted a tour of the hotels in Srinagar city where the deployment was told to “remain extra alert”.

“More CCTV cameras and centralized surveillance of such guards is being enhanced to ensure safety of protected persons,” the statement added.

It further added the security personnel on guard were briefed to “stick to SOPs very strictly and remain alert round the clock”.

The alert comes at a time when Srinagar has been witnessing a rise in militant attacks.