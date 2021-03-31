Kashmir, Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 31, 2021, 12:59 PM

Srinagar hotels hosting 'protected persons' put on 'extra alert'

“More CCTV cameras and centralized surveillance of such guards is being enhanced to ensure safety of protected persons,” a police statement added.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 31, 2021, 12:59 PM
The security personnel on guard at the hotels have been asked to “stick to SOPs very strictly and remain alert round the clock”. [File/GK]
The security personnel on guard at the hotels have been asked to “stick to SOPs very strictly and remain alert round the clock”. [File/GK]

Police on Wednesday put the security personnel at hotels in Srinagar harbouring “protected persons” on “extra alert” amid a rise in militant attacks in the capital.

As per a police statement issued this morning, SSP Srinagar, Sandeep Chaudhary accompanied by SP south and other officers of the district police conducted a tour of the hotels in Srinagar city where the deployment was told to “remain extra alert”.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Two LeT associates arrested in central Kashmir's Budgam: Police

Protestors demanded immediate revocation of the RTO notification. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Traders protest against police crackdown on non-J&K registered vehicles, term it 'injustice'

Representational Photo

Minor boy goes missing in south Kashmir's Qazigund; wild animal attack suspected

“More CCTV cameras and centralized surveillance of such guards is being enhanced to ensure safety of protected persons,” the statement added.

It further added the security personnel on guard were briefed to “stick to SOPs very strictly and remain alert round the clock”.

The alert comes at a time when Srinagar has been witnessing a rise in militant attacks.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News