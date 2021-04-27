Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain closed tomorrow for weekly repair work

The Srinagar-Jammu highway shall remain closed tomorrow on Wednesday owing to weekly maintenance and repair work on the road.

J&K Traffic Police said in a communiqué that no traffic shall be allowed from either direction on the highway between Nashree and Jawahar Tunnel in view of the maintenance and repairing on the road.

Besides, Mughal Road will continue to remain closed due to snow accumulation and adverse road condition.

However, Srinagar-Sonmarg-Gumri road will have a one-way traffic from Srinagar towards Kargil from Sonmarg from 0700 hours to 1030 hours subject to fair weather and better road condition.