The Srinagar-Jammu highway shall remain closed for vehicular traffic tomorrow on Wednesday in view of the prevailing inclement weather conditions, authorities said.

A communique issued by J&K Traffic Police informed that no traffic shall be allowed on the highway from either side in the wake of the inclement weather prediction by the MeT Department.

The J&K MeT department has forecast rains and snow across J&K till Wednesday afternoon in view of a fresh western disturbance.