Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for repair work

A communiqué by J&K Traffic Police said that no traffic shall be allowed from either direction between Udhampur and Jawahar Tunnel in view of the repair work.
The Srinagar-Jammu highway will remain shut tomorrow on Wednesday owing to weekly maintenance and repair work on the road, traffic authorities said this afternoon.

A communiqué by J&K Traffic Police said that no traffic shall be allowed from either direction between Udhampur and Jawahar Tunnel in view of the repair work.

Mughal Road and Srinagar-Sonmarg-Gumri road will also continue to remain closed till further orders, it said.

The traffic police advised people to undertake travel on NH-44 only after contacting control units as follows: Jammu: 01912459048, 9419147732, Srinagar: 01942450022/485396, 18001807091, Ramban: 9419993745, Udhampur: 8491928625.

