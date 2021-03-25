Kashmir, Latest News
Irshad Khan
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 25, 2021, 5:40 PM

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for weekly repair work

Pertinently, the Mughal Road and Srinagar-Sonmarg-Gumri road continue to remain closed due to snow accumulation and adverse road condition.
Irshad Khan
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 25, 2021, 5:40 PM
GK File Photo
GK File Photo

The Srinagar-Jammu highway shall remain shut tomorrow on Friday owing to weekly maintenance and repair work on the road, traffic authorities said this afternoon.

J&K Traffic Police said in a communiqué that no traffic shall be allowed from either direction on the highway between Nashree and Jawahar Tunnel in view of the maintenance and repairing on the road.

Pertinently, the Mughal Road and Srinagar-Sonmarg-Gumri road continue to remain closed due to snow accumulation and adverse road condition.

Trending News
Mubashir Khan/GK

CRPF trooper killed, three others injured in militant attack on Srinagar outskirts

Comprehensive survey on to explore new tourist destinations in J&K: Advisor Baseer Khan

Mubashir Khan/GK

Sunshine greets visitors as Tulip Garden thrown open in Srinagar

The traffic police advised people to undertake travel on NH-44 only after contacting control units as follows: Jammu: 01912459048, 9419147732, Srinagar: 01942450022/485396, 18001807091, Ramban: 9419993745, Udhampur: 8491928625.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News