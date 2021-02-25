Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for weekly repairs

The Srinagar-Jammu highway shall remain shut tomorrow on Friday owing to weekly maintenance and repair work on the road, traffic authorities said this afternoon.

J&K Traffic Police said in a communiqué that no traffic shall be allowed from either direction on the highway between Nashree and Jawahar Tunnel in view of the repair work.

However traffic from Jammu towards Patnitop, Doda, Bhaderwah and Kishtwar and vice versa shall remain operational, it said.

Mughal Road and Srinagar-Sonmarg-Gumri road will also continue to remain closed till further orders, it said.

The traffic police advised people to undertake travel on NH-44 only after contacting control units as follows: Jammu: 01912459048, 9419147732, Srinagar: 01942450022/485396, 18001807091, Ramban: 9419993745, Udhampur: 8491928625.