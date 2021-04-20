Kashmir, Ladakh, Latest News
Irfan Raina
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 20, 2021, 4:06 PM

Srinagar-Leh highway cleared for vehicular traffic after around four months

LMVs carrying essential commodities to be allowed from Kashmir today.
Irfan Raina
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 20, 2021, 4:06 PM
Although the highway was connected several times by the BRO earlier since February, however inclement weather conditions posed a challenge and delayed its early reopening. Special Arrangement/GK
Although the highway was connected several times by the BRO earlier since February, however inclement weather conditions posed a challenge and delayed its early reopening. Special Arrangement/GK

The Srinagar-Leh highway, which has been cleared by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is all set to reopen for a one-way vehicular traffic after remaining shut for around four months, officials said. 

Officials said that only vehicles carrying essential commodities are being allowed from Kashmir for Tuesday. 

Trending News
GK File Photo/Aman Farooq

Employee at ARTO office Baramulla tests COVID-19 positive, people asked to avoid visits

File Photo

COVID-19: KU postpones 4th Year B Pharma exam over students' demand

File Photo

Cap on admissions in degree colleges

Although the highway was connected several times by the BRO earlier since February, however inclement weather conditions posed a challenge and delayed its early reopening.

But project Vijayak and Beacon of the BRO  have been able to clear the highway for traffic after connecting the Zojila pass, Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Santosh Sukhadeve  told Greater Kashmir.

The DC Kargil said they have decided to reopen the Srinagar-Leh highway for a one- way traffic and only light motor vehicles carrying essential commodities from Kashmir will be allowed to move towards Ladakh for today.

Latest News
GK File Photo/Aman Farooq

Employee at ARTO office Baramulla tests COVID-19 positive, people asked to avoid visits

File Photo

COVID-19: KU postpones 4th Year B Pharma exam over students' demand

File Photo of Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh tests Covid positive

Policeman stands guard during COVID-19 lockdown in Jammu last year. GK File Photo/Mir Imran

All business establishments in Jammu city to remain closed on Sundays: Jammu Chamber

The decision to allow further traffic will be conveyed accordingly after assessing the road conditions and weather conditions, he added.

Pertinently, CEC LAHDC Kargil, Feroz Ahmed Khan along with DC Kargil Kargil and SP Kargil Anayat Ali Choudhary besides officials of projects Vijayak had visited Zojila pass to take stock of snow clearance work on Monday. 

Due to the closure of the road, a shortage of essential commodities had arisen in Kargil and Leh areas of the region. 

Tagged in , , ,
Related News