Srinagar-Leh highway cleared for vehicular traffic after around four months

The Srinagar-Leh highway, which has been cleared by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is all set to reopen for a one-way vehicular traffic after remaining shut for around four months, officials said.

Officials said that only vehicles carrying essential commodities are being allowed from Kashmir for Tuesday.

Although the highway was connected several times by the BRO earlier since February, however inclement weather conditions posed a challenge and delayed its early reopening.

But project Vijayak and Beacon of the BRO have been able to clear the highway for traffic after connecting the Zojila pass, Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Santosh Sukhadeve told Greater Kashmir.

The DC Kargil said they have decided to reopen the Srinagar-Leh highway for a one- way traffic and only light motor vehicles carrying essential commodities from Kashmir will be allowed to move towards Ladakh for today.

The decision to allow further traffic will be conveyed accordingly after assessing the road conditions and weather conditions, he added.

Pertinently, CEC LAHDC Kargil, Feroz Ahmed Khan along with DC Kargil Kargil and SP Kargil Anayat Ali Choudhary besides officials of projects Vijayak had visited Zojila pass to take stock of snow clearance work on Monday.

Due to the closure of the road, a shortage of essential commodities had arisen in Kargil and Leh areas of the region.